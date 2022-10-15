APSU Softball hosts Dyersburg State, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts Dyersburg State for a doubleheader, 11:00am, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as it wraps up its fall 2022 intercollegiate schedule.

The Governors remained undefeated this fall after sweeping John A. Logan this past Friday and will look to finish their fall games with an 8-0 record for the first time in program history.

Notable

Austin Peay State University has won 14 of its last 15 fall games.

These games are the first meeting between Austin Peay State University and Dyersburg State in fall contests.

The Govs have outhit their opponents this fall, 64-27 overall, including 24 of those hits going for extra bases (13 doubles, four triples and seven home runs).

APSU has yet to make an error this fall, handling 176 chances in those contests without a miscue.

19 different Governors’ hitters have recorded hits this fall.

The APSU Govs’ pitching staff has only allowed a WHIP this fall of 0.98, while averaging 6.3 strikeouts per game.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will conclude its fall contests with its annual best two-out-of-three Red & Black World Series, beginning on October 21st, with Game 2 on October 24th and the third and final game on October 25th. All three games are slated to begin at 3:00pm.