Austin Peay State University Soccer hits the road to take on Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer takes the pitch for its penultimate match of the regular season in a Sunday noon ASUN Conference match against Florida Gulf Coast at the FGCU Soccer Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Austin Peay (3-8-5, 1-5-2 ASUN) dropped a 3-1 decision to Stetson, Thursday, in its first of two matches in the Sunshine State. Sophomore Lindsey McMahon netted her first-career goal in the 24th minute of Thursday’s match, but the Governors were unable to overcome a trio of unanswered goals by the Hatters.



Florida Gulf Coast (8-5-1, 6-1 ASUN) defeated ASUN preseason favorite Lipscomb, 2-1, Thursday following an 89th-minute goal by the reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, Leah Scarpelli. The Eagles enter their next-to-last home match third in the ASUN standings with 18 points – four and three points between Liberty and Lipscomb, respectively, and locked a place in the ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship following Thursday’s win.



The APSU Govs are 13th in the conference standings, but just five points from eighth-seeded North Florida (5-8-1, 3-3-1 ASUN) for the final spot in the postseason tournament.



Sophomore Alec Baumgardt leads the Govs’ offense in goals (four), points (eight), shots on goal (15) and shots (27), while senior Chloé Dion has manned the net for the Govs in all 16 matches this season, earning five shutouts and tallying a career-best 51 saves.



Florida Gulf Coast is the fourth-straight and seventh first-time opponent for the Govs this season, APSU is 0-3-3 in such matches entering Sunday’s match.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles



2022 Record: 8-5 (6-1 ASUN)

2021 Record: 10-7-1 (7-2 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: After entering the 2021 Women’s Soccer Championship as the No. 2 seed in the eastern division Florida Gulf Coast was upset by No.4W, Bellarmine after being outshot, 4-3, in penalty kicks.

Notable Returners: The 2021 ASUN Player of the Year, a First Team USC All-Region selection, and the 2022 Preseason Player of the Year, Louise Lillback netted 12 goals last season and enters Sunday’s match with seven scores

All-Time Series: 1-0, FGCU. (1-0 FGCU in Fort Myers)

Last Meeting: Austin State University Peay fell to 1-5-1 following a 2-0 loss against Florida Gulf Coast, on September 13th, 2009.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay plays its penultimate match of the regular season in Sunday’s match against Florida Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s match is the second time the Govs have faced the Eagles and the first since a 2-0 FGCU win in 2009.

Austin Peay enters the match 13th in the ASUN standings with five points. It is five points behind eighth-place North Florida which has 10 points.

The Governors suffered a 3-1 loss in their last match against Stetson, Thursday.

Florida Gulf Coast locked its spot in the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship following its 2-1 victory against Lipscomb, Thursday.

Despite locking its spot in the postseason, FGCU is third in the conference standings. It is one point behind the Bisons and three points behind top-seeded Liberty.

FGCU’s Ashley Labbe and Leah Scarpelli are the reigning ASUN Player and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

The ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, FGCU’s Louise Lillback leads the ASUN with seven goals 17 points.

The Govs are third in the ASUN with 218 shots — it’s 11th most in a season in program history.

The Govs have outshot their last four opponents, 76-30.

Austin Peay has taken 10-or-more shots in seven-straight matches — its longest streak since a 10-match streak in 2018.

Alec Baumgardt leads APSU with four goals this season. Six of the Federal Way, Washington native’s seven-career goals have come in the second half.

With her game-tying goal against Jacksonville, on October 6th, Baumgardt moved to 20th all-time in career goals.

Seven Govs — Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Anna McPhie, Marli Niederhauser, Karley Roberts, Lindsey McMahon, and Chloé Dion — have started all 15 matches for the Govs.

Lindsey McMahon has started all 33 matches in her career. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also has played all 90 minutes in 15 of 16 matches this season and leads the team with 1426 minutes played.

Eight Govs — Alec Baumgardt, Anna McPhie, Tori Case, Ellie Dreas, Annabel Anderson, Marli Niederhauser, Olivia Prock, and Karley Roberts — have found the back of the net for the APSU this season.

