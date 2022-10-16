APSU Soccer plays Florida Gulf Coast to a Draw

Fort Myers, FL – Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion earned her sixth shutout of the season as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer played to a scoreless ASUN Conference draw against Florida Gulf Coast, Sunday, at Pickering Field.

Dion matched her season-high with six saves, while she and the Austin Peay (3-8-6, 1-5-3 ASUN) defense fended off 25 shots and seven shots on net by Florida Gulf Coast (8-5-1, 6-1-1 ASUN) in the draw.



Sophomore Alec Baumgardt tallied the Govs’ first of 10 shots off set piece in the first minute. The Federal Way, Washington native then found freshman Ellie Dreas in the 12th minute who fired the Govs’ first shot on net.



Senior Anna McPhie and junior Annabel Anderson added back-to-back attempts in the 23rd and 24th minute, respectively, but both were corralled by FGCU’s goalkeeper.



The Govs came out of the second half with shots in the 47th and 50th minutes but were unable to best the Eagles’ defense.



The Govs kept the Eagles off the scoreboard in the second half, despite 14 second-half attempts by FGCU.

Inside The Box Score

Chloé Dion‘s six shutouts this season are tied with Sarah Broadbent (2005) for the fourth-most in a season.

Dion’s shutout also was the seventh of her career – tied for the sixth most in program history (Nikki Filippone, 2010-13).

Dion’s six saves are tied for her fourth-most in a match in her career and matched her season high.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 34 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also played all 90 minutes for the 16th time this season.

Annabel Anderson led the APSU Govs with three shots and two shots on goal in the draw. The Fairfield, Pennsylvania native has had at least one SOG in four of the last five matches.

Alec Baumgardt recorded multiple shots for the fourth-straight match and the seventh time in the last eight matches.

Austin Peay State University has tallied 10-or-more shots in eight-straight matches. Its longest streak since a 10-match streak in 2018.

The APSU Govs improved to 0-3-4 against first-time opponents this season.

Follow The APSU Govs



Next Up for APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team takes the pitch for the final time in 2022 against Queens, on October 22nd in Charlotte North Carolina.