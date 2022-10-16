Marsha Blackburn Report: The U.S. Economy Is In A Recession

Washington, D.C. – When asked in an interview if Americans should prepare for a recession, President Joe Biden claimed, “It hasn’t happened yet… if it is, it’ll be a very slight recession.”

However, despite what Biden preaches, our nation has been in a recession since July 2022. There was a 1.6% decrease in our nation’s GDP in the first quarter of 2022 and a 0.6% decrease in the second quarter of 2022.

No matter how many times the Joe Biden administration tries to change the meaning of “recession,” two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth meets the definition. This recession is hurting Tennessee families and households, and it is time for the president to recognize that and reverse the policies that are crushing our economy.

Weekly Rundown

We must stand in solidarity with the women of Iran as they fight for freedom after years of tyranny and abuse. I introduced a bipartisan Senate resolution to stress the United States’ support for the brave female Iranian protesters fighting for their fundamental human rights against the barbaric, murderous Iranian regime. My resolution reassures the Iranian protesters that their voices are heard and lets the Iranian regime know that the United States is watching.

Senator Ted Cruz and I sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding to know why the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is suppressing the free speech of Americans who are expressing concern about irreversible and experimental gender reassignment surgeries being performed on children.

It is deeply concerning that fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in our country. As Halloween approaches, I’m warning parents about the dangers of “rainbow” fentanyl. These colorful pills are trafficked across our southern border by Mexican cartels to target children. While my Republican colleagues and I are doing everything we can to protect kids from this illicit substance, it is ultimately up to the Biden administration to secure the border and stop the flow of drugs into our communities.

Marsha’s Roundup

