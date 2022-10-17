F&M Bank receives American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Award

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its OPERATION: Partners Serve 2.0 program with a 2022 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award.

The award was given to F&M Bank for its efforts in the “Supporting Military Families” category and was presented during ABA’s Annual Convention on October 4th in Austin, TX. This is the second year F&M Bank has been honored with this national recognition.

The ABA selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

Entries were divided into seven categories, including affordable housing, community, and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families, and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.



“We received many strong entries this year but F&M Bank and its OPERATION: Partners Serve 2.0 program stood out among the pack,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director, ABA Foundation. “It’s wonderful to see an organization identify a need within its community and immediately get to work. We applaud F&M Bank for its unwavering commitment to community and hope others throughout the industry will be inspired to give back and drive community change.”



“At F&M Bank, social responsibility is more than just a phrase – it’s a commitment,” said Charlie Koon, F&M Bank’s VP/Director of Corporate and Military Business Development. “As long as there’s a need, and we have the resources, we’ll be there.”



Sammy Stuard, Pres/CEO stated, “As vital as Fort Campbell is to our community, making sure every soldier, family member, and veteran feels valued is important. We only grow because of our community. We owe it to our community to give back. We are humbled and honored to accept this award for our efforts.”



To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit aba.com/awards.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. Full-service banking offices, including mortgage loan services, are also located throughout middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com