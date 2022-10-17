This Week at APSU: Unity, Educational and Spooky Events highlight busy week ahead

Clarksville, TN – Hunker down, Govs, for another busy week on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus.

Here is a sampling of events, including a bunch of spooky Halloween stuff to do.

Visiting Artist Speaker Series: Carlos Barberena

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome celebrated printmaker Carlos Barberena to kick off the 2022-23 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“This marks the sixth year that I have been at the helm of the Visiting Artist Speaker Series Committee,” said Michael Dickins. “And this year is just as exciting as the others. It is an honor to be able to bring world-class artists to Clarksville on a regular basis.”



“We’re kicking off this season with Carlos Barberena, a contemporary Nicaraguan printmaker known for his relief prints and his use of images from pop culture, as well as from political and cultural tragedies,” Dickins stated.



Barberena’s lecture will be on Tuesday, October 18th at 6:00pm, in Heydel Hall (Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building). The lecture is free and open to the public.



He will also work with Austin Peay State University students during his visit to create new pieces.

Unity walk planned for Tuesday evening

Austin Peay State University will host a unity walk on Tuesday, October 18th at 6:00pm at the Fortera Stadium parking lot. Participants will share stories and perspectives of inclusivity in all aspects of life, and all backgrounds, cultures, ethnicities and races are welcome.



SAAC, APSU Athletics, the Office of Equity, Access & Inclusion, and the Govs Programming Council is sponsoring the event.

Abortion in Tennessee panel discussion

The APSU Peacemakers will host a free panel discussion titled “Abortion in TN: Post-Dobbs/Trigger Ban Ramifications, featuring Chloe Akers” on Wednesday, October 19th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in Morgan University Center Rooms 303 and 305.



Criminal defense attorney Chloe Akers, obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Tracy Coffey, emergency medicine Dr. Ashley Huff and director of health law studies Deborah R. Farringer will be on the panel.

Choir and Chamber Singers to perform

Austin Peay State University’s University Choir and Chamber Singers will perform on Wednesday, October 19th at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in the Music and Mass Communication building.

The concert is free and open to the public.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and the Newton Military Family Resource Center will host a blood drive on Friday, October 21st from 8:00am until 4:00pm, at the Newton Center, 426 College Street

Chris Friday’s ‘One More River’ continues

Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday’s “One More River” will run through October 28th at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building. Friday’s work offers itself as a contemplative reflection of and counternarrative to the pervasive under/misrepresentations of Blackness in mainstream media and popular culture.

Halloween Events

Austin Peay State University has a bunch of Halloween events planned this week. Here is a sampling:

Hauntings of Austin Peay State University: Ghost Hunt

The Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center will host a spooky tour around campus to explore Austin Peay State University’s haunted history on Friday, October 21st from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. The tour will meet on the first floor of Harned Hall.

Each team – or brave single souls – will get a map, flashlight and list of haunts with the challenge of finding the missing pieces to the ghost stories of Austin Peay.

CSA classes – including a Halloween makeup workshop this weekend – to start soon

The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University has unveiled its second fall term of classes, including a workshop on theatrical makeup in time for Halloween.

Registration is open for the classes, and the term begins on October 25th and runs through early December. Visit the CSA classes page to register.

Charlie Krantz, the technical director in APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, will lead the Theatrical Halloween Makeup Workshop for ages 8-15 on October 22nd from 2:00pm-5:00pm. Spots are limited.

Pumpkin painting and best pumpkin contest

Bring your family or come alone to paint pumpkins! The Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center will provide pumpkins and paint on Tuesday, October 18th from noon to 6:30pm for pumpkin painting.

The center also will host a best pumpkin competition. Participants must email their photos to antsc@apsu.edu by October 24th to enter.



The center will post the photos on Facebook, and the one to receive the most likes will win.



The center also is hosting a horror movie trivia night on Wednesday, October 19th from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

Drive-in Movie: ‘Scream’

Pull up. Park. Hold on to your seats.

“Scream” will start on Monday, October 17th at 6:30pm in this week’s drive-in movie at the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center parking lot.

The Govs Programming Council and the Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center are sponsoring the drive-in movie night.

Cupcakes and Canvas for Halloween

Cupcakes and Canvas (Halloween Edition) will be on Wednesday, October 19th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm in the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

Limited spots are available, and sign-ups are at Peaylink.

[370center]

For more