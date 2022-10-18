F&M Bank announces John Peck Named to Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank recently announced the election of John Peck to its Board of Directors.

“A native of Kentucky, in his role as executive vice president, John has been an essential player in our strategic expansion plans across state lines,” said Sammy Stuard, F&M Bank President/CEO and Board Chairman. “John’s strong leadership skills and bank management experience will enhance our current board leadership as we drive toward our next phase of growth.”

Peck has an impressive resume of banking experience spanning over his 40-year career. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in finance from the University of Louisville and is a graduate of LSU Graduate School of Banking. “I am truly honored to join the Board team and support their strong, genuine and dedicated commitment in supporting F&M Bank as a community leader in the markets we serve,” said Peck.



Recognized by local, regional and state organizations, F&M Bank was recently presented a Community Commitment Award by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its program, Operation Partners Serve 2.0.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.5 billion. Full-service banking offices, including mortgage loan services, are also located throughout middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com