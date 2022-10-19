APSU Women’s Basketball releases home schedule for inaugural ASUN Conference season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball announced its tipoff times for its 13 home games during its inaugural season in the ASUN Conference and the final season in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors begin their 2022-23 campaign with an exhibition against Tusculum and the regular-season opener against Cumberland, both games tipoff at 6:00pm.

The APSU Govs tipoff a pair of December nonconference games against Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville at 11:00am and 2:00pm, respectively. Austin Peay State University is then scheduled to play its ASUN Conference home opener against Stetson at 2:00pm, before hosting a 5:30pm game against Jacksonville State.



Austin Peay State University is scheduled to tipoff at 3:00pm in the remainder of its Saturday ASUN contests against Kennesaw State, Queens, Jacksonville, and Lipscomb. The Governors will tipoff at 6:00pm in the rest of their weekday home conference games against Liberty, North Florida, and Central Arkansas.



Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Morning Games (Before Noon)

Gardner-Webb – December 1st

Afternoon Games (12:01-5:59pm)

UNC Asheville – December 21st

Stetson – January 7th

Jacksonville State – January 12th

Kennesaw State – January 14th

Queens – January 28th

Jacksonville – January 11th

Lipscomb – February 25th

Night Games (After 6:00pm)

Tusculum (exhibition) – November 3rd

Cumberland – November 7th

Liberty – January 26th

North Florida – February 9 th

Central Arkansas – March 1st

Govs Madness!

Fans will have a chance to get their first look at the 2022-23 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team during Govs Madness – a night of fun, prizes with an electric atmosphere on October 20th at 6:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.

