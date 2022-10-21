3 Tennessee Football plays UT Martin at Neyland Stadium for Homecoming

#3 Tennessee (6-0 | 3-0 SEC) va. UT Martin (4-2 | 3-0 OVC)

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 | 11:03am CT / 12:03pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – No. 3/4 Tennessee Vols Football continues its three-game homestand as it welcomes UT Martin to Neyland Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday at noon.

The Big Orange will look to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improve to 7-0 on the year following an historic victory over rival Alabama last weekend.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available and can be purchased by visiting AllVols.com.



Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network as Taylor Zarzour (PxP), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will have the call. Kickoff is slated for 11:00pm CT / noon ET.



Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 137 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 961), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.



Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins at 9:00am CT.

Gameday Timeline and Info

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee’s 2022 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com. The gameday timeline as well as other important information is listed below.

Vol Village Opens – 8:30am.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 9:00am.

Vol Walk – 9:45am.

Gates Open – 10:00am.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 10:20am. (Pedestrian Bridge)

Tennessee Walking Horse – 11:42am.

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 11:50am.

National Anthem – 11:52am.

SEC Network Broadcast Begins – Noon

Vols Run Through the T – Noon

Kickoff – 12:03pm.

Tickets and Parking

Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).

Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue.

The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

Tennessee Athletics App

Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app, which now houses the Coca-Cola GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in a light show and much more.

Gameday Events and Activities

Neyland Stadium Fan Experience Enhancements

Fans can enjoy several enhancements to the gameday experience at Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field this fall, including new state-of-the-art videoboards above both end zones and the North End Zone Social Deck, among others.

For more information on all of the new stadium and gameday fan experience enhancements, click HERE.

Fireworks, Neyland Lights: The spectacular fireworks show that debuted last season during pregame and following UT touchdowns and victories returns in 2022. The dramatic LED light show is also back to accentuate in-game festivities.

Toyota Volunteer Village: Toyota Volunteer Village, located across from Circle Park, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Vol Village opens at 8:30am ET on Saturday.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. Teen Spirit will be the featured band for this Saturday’s game.

New this season will be a video wall for fans to check out other games around college football. A new food court, along with appearances by Smokey and the Spirit Squad are also new to Vol Village this season. Face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and a Title IX display will be present on Saturday, as well.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans can stop by for food and drinks at Truly’s Tailgate. Fans may enter Truly’s prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly’s. New food options this season include Texas Roadhouse and Big Orange Bites.

Truly’s will open at 9:00am on Saturday and remain open for the majority of the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks, television entertainment and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.

Need To Know

Homecoming on The Hill

Tennessee will celebrate Homecoming this weekend as the Vols host in-state foe UT Martin. The Vols are 74-20-3 all-time in Homecoming games, including nine straight wins against non-conference foes in the event.



Serving as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshals are Drew and Ellie Holcomb of the band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. The band will perform at the Student Union Plaza following Friday’s Homecoming parade, which begins at 4:00pm at the intersection of Todd Helton Drive and Volunteer Boulevard and will end at the Student Union. A presentation of this year’s Homecoming awards will also take place at halftime of Saturday’s game.



Another One Bites the Dust, Vols Continue Climbing in Polls

By taking down then No. 3/1 Alabama last Saturday, Tennessee recorded its fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. UT is the only FBS program this season with four or more victories over AP Top 25 ranked teams at the time of meeting.

It’s the first time since 1998 that the Vols have defeated four or more ranked teams in a regular season and first time since 2001 if you include bowl game victories. Head coach Josh Heupel is now 5-4 against ranked teams in his two seasons leading the Big Orange.



Tennessee enters this Saturday’s game ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, representing the program’s highest ranking since it held the same spot to open the 2005 season. UT garnered 15 first-place votes in this week’s poll, its first time receiving such recognition since September 12th, 1999.



Hooker to Hyatt, Give Them Six!

The combination of quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt proved to be an unstoppable force in last Saturday’s “Third Saturday in October” rivalry win over Alabama. The duo connected six times for 207 yards and an astounding five touchdowns.

Hyatt set a Tennessee program record with his five touchdown receptions while tying the SEC record as well. He became the first Vol since Cordarrelle Patterson (219 vs. Troy in 2012) to have over 200 yards receiving in a single game.



Both Hyatt and Hooker have earned numerous weekly awards and honors following the historic performance, which helped Tennessee snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Hyatt was named the national player of the week by the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards on top of being tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.



Hooker garnered recognition as both the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week and the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.



Chasing Records

Hooker has elevated his game to a new level this season and is in the midst of rewriting the Tennessee record books. The redshirt senior has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18 straight games, which is tied with Heath Shuler for the program record that was set from 1992-94. He has accounted for multiple touchdowns in 18 of his last 19 games and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game he has started at UT (17).



The Greensboro, NC, native has also continued his climb on UT’s career touchdown passes list, entering Saturday’s contest sixth on the list with 46 TD passes, seven behind Joshua Dobbs (53) for fifth.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 1-0

Saturday’s meeting between the Vols and Skyhawks marks just the second time the two programs will face off on the gridiron. Tennessee won the only previous meeting, recording a 50-0 shutout victory back in 2010.

About the UT Martin Skyhawks

The Skyhawks enter Saturday’s contest as one of the nation’s top Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams. They are ranked 14th in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 poll and are riding a three-game win streak to start Ohio Valley Conference play 3-0.

UT Martin, the defending OVC champs, feature a balanced attack that ranks sixth in the FCS in total offense (485.2 ypg) and 11th in scoring offense (37.5 ppg).

The Skyhawks offense is powered by graduate senior quarterback Dresser Winn, who leads the OVC in passing yards (1,761) and passing efficiency (149.1). Winn has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in 210 attempts this season.

Redshirt freshman tight end DJ Nelson leads the team with four touchdown catches while graduate senior wideout Colton Dowell is the team’s top receiver with 41 receptions for 581 yards and three scores. Dowell ranks seventh in the FCS in receiving yards per game (96.8).

The Skyhawks also feature an effective ground game that averages 188.3 yards per game rushing. Redshirt sophomore running back Zak Wallace ranks fifth in the FCS with 10 rushing touchdowns and is second in the OVC in rushing yards with 552 on 97 carries (5.7 avg).

Redshirt freshman tailback Sam Franklin teams up with Wallace to provide a potent 1-2 punch in the backfield for UTM. Franklin has rushed for 393 yards and six touchdowns on just 31 attempts, averaging an impressive 12.7 yards per carry.

Defensively, the Skyhawks are led by its two graduate senior linebackers John Ford II (62 tackles, six TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception) and Rob Hicks (61 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery). Sophomore defensive end Daylan Dotson leads the team with 4.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries while graduate senior corner Shaun Lewis is one of the FCS leaders in interceptions (four) and passes defended (10).