Early Voting underway in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – On October 19th, 2022, the Montgomery County Election Commission opened its doors to early voters. From now until November 3rd, any registered voter is allowed to vote early.

As vehicles line up along the entrance to the voting site. You’re greeted by waving and friendly volunteers of the running parties.

The last day to vote in the Montgomery county election and state primary will end on November 8th. More information regarding this election is available at mcgtn.org.

Elizabeth Black, Administrator of Elections, mentions “The last day of voting is usually strong. It will be one of our later nights when we are open until 7:00pm. Avoid the high peak times of voting: lunchtime, first day, last day, and Saturdays.”



However, don’t let this warning turn you away. Black adds that voting during their least busy times is better accessible for those with tight schedules.



“November elections are always the biggest because they are either governor or presidential,” Black states.



While at the Election Commissions office, voter stations were being rotated in and out. A few voters had some good things to say about the importance of voting.

Dr. Lorneth Peters says, “It’s important to me because that’s how I was raised. If you want to have a voice in a community, it is important to vote.”



Tamela Taliento mentions, “I vote every cycle. To me it’s a civic duty, it’s our responsibility.” If you’re not willing to vote you don’t have the right to complain.”

“I am an early voter every time. I don’t have time to wait in these lines,” Latrice Dodson adds. Dodson was very passionate about the importance of voting for those who no longer have their right to vote due to incarceration. She also added that this is her driving reason to go vote.

Kris Phillips states, “It’s a chance to voice your opinion and put those candidates in office that you hope will represent for the best of you and your area.”



For more information regarding voting in the Montgomery County Election Commission visit mcgtn.org

