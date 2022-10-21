75.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNewsShomari Moody Wanted by Clarksville Police Department
News

Shomari Moody Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Shomari Moody
Shomari Moody

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Shomari Moody, who has felony warrants on file (Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest).

Moody is 6′ and weighs 150 pounds, and could be in the area of Lincoln Homes.

If anyone with information on Shomari Moody, please call 911 immediately or contact CPD Detective Martin Spears, 931.648.0656 ext. 5607.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Oak Street water outage
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online