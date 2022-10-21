Shomari Moody Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Shomari Moody, who has felony warrants on file (Reckless Endangerment and Evading Arrest).

Moody is 6′ and weighs 150 pounds, and could be in the area of Lincoln Homes.

If anyone with information on Shomari Moody, please call 911 immediately or contact CPD Detective Martin Spears, 931.648.0656 ext. 5607.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.