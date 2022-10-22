APSU Volleyball drops home match to Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team rolled to an opening-set victory but could not maintain its early momentum and dropped a four-set ASUN Conference decision (25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21) to Central Arkansas, Saturday at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (10-11, 3-7 ASUN) raced out to an early lead in the first set and led 10-4. A 6-0 run later in the set pushed the APSU Govs advantage to 21-10 and they didn’t look back. APSU put together a nearly-perfect frame with 16 kills and one attack error (.536 attack percentage). Jaida Clark paced that effort with four kills and two blocks.

Central Arkansas (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) leveled the match with a late rally in the second set. After a back-and-forth battle throughout the set, Austin Peay State University got to set point first, 24-23, after a UCA service error.



However, the APSU Govs couldn’t take advantage with an attack error tying the score. Central Arkansas’ Alexis Stumbough served up back-to-back aces to end the set.



Stumbough was pivotal in the Sugar Bears’ third-set win as well. Austin Peay State University closed to within two points at 17-15, but Stumbough took over at the service line and led a 7-0 run to halt the Govs’ momentum and give UCA set point, 24-15.



Austin Peay State University fended off a trio of set points thanks to kills by Mikayla Powell and Tegan Seyring as well as a block by Elizabeth Wheat. But Jamiryana Hall ended the Govs run with a kill to claim the set.



Austin Peay State University led midway through the fourth set, 14-9, after piecing together an 8-2 run. Central Arkansas got to its favored rotation with Stumbough at the service line again and she led a 5-0 run to give UCA a 18-17 lead. A mini 3-0 run late run later in the set gave the Sugar Bears a 22-19 lead that would prove enough of a window to trade side outs to the victory.



APSU’s offense outperformed Central Arkansas by a 60-46 margin in kills.



However, UCA proved more efficient with just 18 attack errors against the Govs’ 30.



Powell led Austin Peay State University with 16 kills. Clark added a career-high tying 14 kills at a .545 attack percentage and five blocks. Tegan Seyring chipped in 12 kills.



Charlie Tidwell led Central Arkansas with a 15-kill performance. Hall added 11 kills for the Sugar Bears.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to the road to open an ASUN road trip with a Friday 5:00pm match at Liberty.