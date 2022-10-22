APSU Volleyball takes down North Alabama at the Dunn Center in Four Sets

Clarksville, TN – Elizabeth Wheat broke out for a career-high 12 kills, helping Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team end a five-match losing streak with a four-set victory (25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22) against North Alabama, Friday night and ASUN Conference action at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (10-10, 3-6 ASUN) had to shake off a mid-match lull that saw it drop the second set and get off to a slow start in the third frame. The Govs trailed 7-4 and 14-11 in the third set before rallying.



A pair of blocks jump-started the Govs to a tie in the third set, 15-15; But it took a 7-0 run behind Emma Loiars serve to give Austin Peay State University a 21-15 lead they would not relinquish. Wheat led the APSU Govs with five kills in the set and she was one of eight different Govs credited with a kill in the set.



North Alabama (12-9, 2-7 ASUN) looked primed to force a fifth set as it raced out to a 7-3 lead. The Lions led 13-8 midway through the frame before the APSU Govs mounted their charge.



Austin Peay State University pieced together a massive 13-3 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Govs would overcome a bout of jitters that resulted in a trio of attack errors that narrowed their lead to 22-21 but turned to Tegan Seyring and Mikayla Powell, who combined for three kills, to end the match.



Seyring and Powell had 17 kills each to lead Austin Peay State University’s 58-kill performance. Powell went without an attack error on the evening and had a .486 attack percentage. Seyring posted a .387 attack percentage.



Taylor Floyd and Maggie Sullivan each had 10 kills to pace North Alabama’s 42-kill effort. The Lions were held to a .103 attack percentage with 27 attack errors.



Austin Peay State University closes its three-match homestand when it hosts Central Arkansas in a Saturday 4:00pm match at the Dunn Center. The Sugar Bears (14-8, 6-3 ASUN) dropped a four-set decision at Lipscomb, Friday in Nashville.