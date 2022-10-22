Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant endorses Tommy Vallejos for Tennessee State Representative

Clarksville, TN – I am very pleased to endorse Tommy Vallejos to be the next State Representative for Tennessee House District 67. Following his 21 years of service to our country as an Army infantryman, Tommy has spent the past two decades serving here at home as a pastor and community leader.

He has an expert understanding of our local government, and he is very highly regarded for his civic and philanthropic involvement in our area. Tommy is well-equipped and well-motivated to champion projects that will bring our roadways up to speed.

If we are to promptly address our most urgent infrastructure challenges, it is absolutely critical that we have Tommy Vallejos representing House District 67 at the State Capitol.



Tommy’s active and productive tenure as a County Commissioner from 2010 to 2018 specifically prepares him to partner with decision-makers here locally and voice concerns effectively in the state legislature.



During his tenure, he additionally served as the Middle Tennessee Director and later the President of the Tennessee County Commissioners Association, helping build his expertise with local government and his strong relationships across the region and state. Tommy will use this expertise and these relationships to get the job done.



The most traveled roads in House District 67, including Interstate 24, 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Tiny Town Road, Trenton Road, Riverside Drive, New Providence Boulevard, and Madison Street, are all managed by the Tennessee Department of Transporation (TDOT).



Therefore, support from our state legislators is a crucial piece in any plan to enhance our transportation infrastructure. In the short term, Tommy Vallejos will ensure that TDOT’s current project to connect Purple Heart Parkway to Hwy 149 is fully funded all the way to its completion.



Furthermore, Tommy is the representative the district must have to bring all parties to the table, especially TDOT, to successfully deliver a life-saving Exit 6 next to Tennova Healthcare. I strongly encourage everyone in House District 67 to go and vote for Tommy Vallejos for State Representative.

Early Voting runs through November 3rd, and Election Day is November 8th.Sincerely,Jeff Bryant