Hopkinsville Community College to hold 4th Annual HCC Community Fall Fest on October 28th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its 4th Annual Community Fall Fest on Friday, October 28th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

The College campus will be open from 4:00pm to 5:00pm for HCC students and families, and 5:00pm to 7:00pm to the public for trick-or-treating along with a full schedule of free activities.

Activities

FREE Hot Dogs to First 1,200 Visitors

HCC Trick-or-Treat Bag Provided to Children

Age-specific Activities & Areas

Games and Activities

Photo Booth

Meet HCC’s Mascot, Pathfinder

Community Partner Booths

Professional Music DJ

Much, much more!

HCC encourages participants to wear costumes but leave any toy weapons at home to help promote safety.

The event will be held outdoors. Follow the college’s Facebook page for event updates.

About the Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).

The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.