77.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeEventsHopkinsville Community College to hold 4th Annual HCC Community Fall Fest on...
Events

Hopkinsville Community College to hold 4th Annual HCC Community Fall Fest on October 28th

News Staff
By News Staff
4th Annual HCC Community Fall Fest

Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host its 4th Annual Community Fall Fest on Friday, October 28th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

The College campus will be open from 4:00pm to 5:00pm for HCC students and families, and 5:00pm to 7:00pm to the public for trick-or-treating along with a full schedule of free activities.


Activities

  • FREE Hot Dogs to First 1,200 Visitors 
  • HCC Trick-or-Treat Bag Provided to Children 
  • Age-specific Activities & Areas 
  • Games and Activities 
  • Photo Booth 
  • Meet HCC’s Mascot, Pathfinder 
  • Community Partner Booths 
  • Professional Music DJ 
  • Much, much more! 

HCC encourages participants to wear costumes but leave any toy weapons at home to help promote safety.  

The event will be held outdoors. Follow the college’s Facebook page for event updates. 


About the Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). 

The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu. 

Previous articleTennessee Titans game history against the Indianapolis Colts
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online