Marsha Blackburn Report: Joe Biden’s War on Energy Will Drain America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Washington, D.C. – Our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) has been drained to its lowest level since the 1980s, and now President Joe Biden wants to reduce it even more by releasing another 15 million barrels.

Remember, radicals blocked Congress from replenishing our SPR in 2020 at $24.00 per barrel by claiming it was a bailout for Big Oil; now, President Joe Biden plans to refill the SPR when oil prices hit between $67.00 and $72.00 per barrel, claiming “It’s a good price for taxpayers.”

Our SPR was set up to cover emergencies like natural disasters or war, not to be used as a band-aid to cover up President Joe Biden’s war on American energy. Instead of draining the SPR, President Joe Biden needs to implement Operation Warp Speed for American energy.

Weekly Rundown

You can’t beat a tailgate on Rocky Top! I had a wonderful time visiting Knoxville to cheer on the Tennessee Vols and celebrate their historic win over Alabama. I also got a chance to visit the Buc-ee’s in Crossville, and meet with local elected officials.

I have fought for over five years to win increased access to affordable hearing aids for Tennesseans with mild to moderate hearing loss. Now, it is finally possible to buy hearing aids over-the-counter thanks to President Donald J. Trump. The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act, which I cosponsored, was instrumental in making this possible.

This week, I held a tele-town hall with families in Bledsoe, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Marion, Maury, Robertson, Sequatchie, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, and White counties. Folks were concerned about how the cost of living crisis caused by President Joe Biden’s out of control spending has impacted their lives. Tennesseans are tired of the outrageous 40-year high inflation and cannot afford President Biden’s agenda. In Washington, I’m pushing to slash government spending by championing the Stop The Inflationary Spending Spree Act and the Stop The Inflationary Spending Spree Resolution.

Americans deserve the right to make informed decisions about the media they consume, which is why I introduced the Identifying Propaganda on Our Airwaves (IPA) Act. Under current regulations, the New Axis of Evil can hide behind fake companies to broadcast regime-funded propaganda across American airwaves. My legislation increases transparency by requiring companies to publicly announce if they are sponsored by a foreign government.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI