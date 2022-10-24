Austin Peay State University Office of Philanthropy hires three new staff members

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Philanthropy recently welcomed three new staff members to their team.

Blythe Manuel is now the Data and Reporting Analyst, Erin Morton (’17) is now the Director of Development for the APSU College of Business and Lee Persinger (’91) is the Director of Development for the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the Woodward Library Society.

Manuel is originally from southern Maryland and grew up on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. She has a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Towson University and has worked in higher education advancement gift entry and data management since 2004.

Prior to coming to APSU, Manuel primarily worked to support fundraising and alumni relations at service academies and other military-focused schools. She is excited to bring to Tennessee her passion for data and knowledge of things like Scrapple and the proper way to eat Blue Crabs.



Morton is a 2017 graduate of APSU. She has a Bachelor of Science in Communication and a concentration in Public Relations. Morton served as the Director of Community Development for the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce before returning to Austin Peay in 2022. In her role, Morton works directly with the College of Business and corporate partners and donors to meet the strategic goals of the college.



Persinger is a 1991 graduate of Austin Peay State University. She has a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Marketing. She has returned to the University as Director of Development with special attention to the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the Woodward Library Society.



Most recently, she worked in employee relations and human resources management for a large, local manufacturer. Earlier in her career, she worked with corporate and non-profit fundraising in the Nashville and Clarksville markets.



Persinger is a Clarksville native with many ties to the community and University. She is the wife of Bill Persinger, Executive Director of the APSU Office of Public Relations and Marketing. They have two grown children, Lainey and Watson.



“These talented professionals are important additions to our team,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Each of them has unique traits that will be instrumental in shaping the future philanthropic outreach and community engagement activities.”



To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.