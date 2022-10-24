Austin Peay State University Students working towards professional music careers receive suuport from Mabry Vocal Music Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Drs. George and Sharon Mabry recently made a generous donation to create the Mabry Vocal Music Endowment for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students.

“During our tenure at Austin Peay State University, we were privileged to work with exceptionally talented students,” Drs. George and Sharon Mabry said. “By establishing this endowment, we wish to support future vocal students as they pursue professional careers in music.”

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be juniors or seniors with a 3.0 GPA and a major in vocal music. This scholarship is renewable for recipients who continue to meet the criteria each year.

Over the course of many years, the Mabrys brought music and culture to the Clarksville community while teaching in the music department at APSU. In 1970, George was hired at Austin Peay State University as the director of choral activities. Three months later, Sharon became a professor of music education and voice at APSU.



George became the first director of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) in 1985 and throughout their careers, the Mabrys mentored area students. Their focus on providing them with more opportunities brought several high-caliber musical events to Clarksville.



In 2003, George retired after 33 years with Austin Peay and began his second career as director of the Nashville Symphony Chorus. He fully retired in 2012 and began writing and producing original musicals with retired APSU history professor Richard Gildrie.



Sharon, who contributed a column for 25 years to the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Journal of Singing, continued teaching, performing and writing. In May 2022, after 52 years of teaching, she retired and earned the designation of being the longest-serving employee in University history.



She also holds an impressive 40-plus-year career as an award-winning professional singer, performing as a recitalist and soloist with symphony orchestras across the globe. The couple has supported Austin Peay through contributions to many scholarships, the Woodward Library Society and the annual Holiday Dinner.



“We here at Austin Peay State University are so proud to be a part of the legacy of Drs. George and Sharon Mabry have built so far,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “The contributions they have made will continue to benefit so many future generations of APSU students.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.