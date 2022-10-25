57.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNewsJordan Jackson is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department
News

Jordan Jackson is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Jordan Jackson
Jordan Jackson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, October 24th, 2022, at 3:40pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the suspect Jordan Jackson, took the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a Gray or Silver SUV, make and model unknown.

Jordan drove the victim to another location, took the victim’s property, and let the victim go.

Jordan Jackson is a Black, Male 6’4″ tall, and 185 lbs. If you see Mr. Jackson call 911 immediately or call Det. Heath, if you have any information, 931.648.0656 ext 5223.


To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Gas and Water Department extends Taft Drive road closure for water main leak repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online