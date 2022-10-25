Jordan Jackson is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, October 24th, 2022, at 3:40pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the suspect Jordan Jackson, took the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a Gray or Silver SUV, make and model unknown.

Jordan drove the victim to another location, took the victim’s property, and let the victim go.

Jordan Jackson is a Black, Male 6’4″ tall, and 185 lbs. If you see Mr. Jackson call 911 immediately or call Det. Heath, if you have any information, 931.648.0656 ext 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.