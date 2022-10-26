Clarksville Police Department report Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery at PetSmart’s parking lot on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 3:37pm on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to PetSmart, 2784 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard after an 80-year-old male reported that he was hit in the head with a gun by two black males and robbed of his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Officers immediately searched the area for the vehicle and relayed the information to other officers on duty, to look out for the car. While officers were assisting the victim and taking the initial report, a CPD officer located the vehicle on Jack Miller Boulevard at approximately 4:26pm and attempted to stop the vehicle.
There are no reported injuries to citizens or officers that were involved in the pursuit and this is still an ongoing investigation and other charges are pending.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Lockerman, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.