Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tennessee Guardsmen help with Warren County wildfires

News Staff
Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard has provided two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response in Warren County.

Around 9:30am, one Blackhawk helicopter departed from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base with a Bambi Bucket used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires.

The aircraft will make multiple trips into the affected area dropping hundreds of gallons of water from the air. The helicopter will pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to where it is needed.

The second Blackhawk helicopter is currently on standby and ready to assist when needed.
 
Bambi Buckets are a specialized bucket system suspended from a helicopter to deliver water for aerial firefighting. Each bucket has a release valve on the bottom which is controlled by the helicopter crew.
 
The Tennessee National Guard is prepared to support the Warren County’s firefighting effort for as long as they are needed.

