Tennessee Titans plays Houston Texans Sunday afternoon

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (4-2) take a four-game winning streak to Houston this week for the first of two annual matchups with the AFC South rival Texans (1-4-1). Kickoff at NRG Stadium (capacity 71,995) is scheduled for Sunday, October 30th at 3:05pm CT.

The last time the Titans and Texans met was January 9th, when they played in Houston for their 2021 season finale. Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes keyed a 28-25 victory, which clinched the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs for the Titans. The victory, which gave them their third consecutive win at Houston, also avenged Houston’s 22-13 triumph at Nissan Stadium on November 21st.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel, analyst Adam Archuleta, and reporter AJ Ross.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans returned from an open date in Week 6 to host the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. In a game that featured three takeaways from the Titans defense, they never trailed and ultimately prevailed by a final score of 19-10. It kept the Titans in sole possession of first place in the AFC South, ahead of the 3-3-1 second-place Colts.

The Titans defense was sparked by veteran safety Andrew Adams, who was appearing in his third game with the club after being signed from Pittsburgh’s practice squad on September 21st. In the second quarter, Adams returned an interception 76 yards for his first career touchdown and the team’s longest interception return since linebacker Zach Brown’s 79-yard touchdown return against Jacksonville on December 30th, 2012.

Titans running back Derrick Henry registered his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, gaining 128 yards on 30 carries. His 536 rushing yards in 2022 currently rank fourth in the NFL. With 73 total career touchdowns (70 rushing and three receiving), he is tied with Earl Campbell for second place in team history and needs only one touchdown to match Eddie George’s franchise record of 74 touchdowns.

Randy Bullock made all four of his field goal attempts, including kicks of 38 yards and 48 yards during the fourth quarter.

About the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are in their first season under Lovie Smith, who was promoted to head coach after serving as Houston’s associate head coach/defensive coordinator in 2021. This is his 12th NFL season as a head coach, having spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bears (2004-12) and two campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-14).

Like the Titans, Smith’s team was coming out of its bye last week. The Texans were in Las Vegas to face the Raiders and held a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. However, the Raiders scored the contest’s final 21 points to secure a 38-20 win and hand the Texans their fourth loss in a five-game stretch.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills is in his second NFL season since being selected out of Stanford University in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started every game in 2022, passing for 1,350 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Series At A Glance

Overall series (regular & postseason): Titans lead 22-18

Titans lead 22-18 Regular season series: Titans lead 22-18

Titans lead 22-18 Postseason series: None

None Total points: Titans 860, Texans 964

Titans 860, Texans 964 Current streak: One win by Titans

One win by Titans Titans at home vs. Texans: 12-8

12-8 Titans on the road vs. Texans: 10-10

10-10 Longest winning streak by Titans: 7 (2005-08)

7 (2005-08) Longest losing streak by Titans: 5 (2014-16)

5 (2014-16) Titans vs. Texans at Nissan Stadium: 12-8

Last time at Nissan Stadium: TEXANS 22 at Titans 13 (11-21-21)

TEXANS 22 at Titans 13 (11-21-21) Titans vs. Texans at NRG Stadium: 10-10

10-10 Last Time at NRG Stadium: TITANS 28 at Texans 25 (1-9-22)

TITANS 28 at Texans 25 (1-9-22) First time: Texans 10 at TITANS 17 (11-10-02)

Texans 10 at TITANS 17 (11-10-02) Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Texans: 5-3

5-3 Lovie Smith’s record vs. Titans: 2-2 (2-1 with Chicago; 0-1 with Tampa Bay)

2-2 (2-1 with Chicago; 0-1 with Tampa Bay) Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Lovie Smith: 0-0

A Titans Victory Would

Increase the Titans’ current winning streak to five games. It would mark their third consecutive season with a winning streak of at least five games.

Give the Titans their fourth consecutive win at Houston.

Give the Titans their fifth consecutive win in AFC South contests.