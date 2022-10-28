54.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Austin Peay State University Women’s Cross Country set for ASUN Conference Championship

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country ready for ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – Following a pair of second-place finishes to close the regular season, Austin Peay State University’s women’s cross country team returns to John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, to take part in its first ASUN Conference Championship, Saturday. The 5-kilometer race begins at 8:00am CT.

This season’s championship is being held in Huntsville for the first time in conference history.

Austin Peay State University is scheduled to compete against Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson. In the South Region, Lipscomb is ranked third and Kennesaw State 10th. In the Southeast Region, Liberty is fifth and Eastern Kentucky 15th.
 
Austin Peay State University is represented by Piper BarnhartSavannah FruthLauren LewisKerra MarshHallie Mattingly, and Mikaela Smith.
 
In their last outing, the APSU Govs took second in the Evansville Invitational, October 15th, at Angel Mounds State Historic Park in Evansville, Indiana. Smith finished third overall in a time of 19:36.3. Marsh placed sixth in 20:07.4. Mattingly was eighth with a time of  20:33.4. Barnhart claimed 20th in a time of 21:29.7. Lewis was 26th in 22:13.5. 
 
Austin Peay State University’s first race at John Hunt Park was September 16th in the North Alabama Showcase. Five of seven Governors’ runners – Fruth, Marsh, Mattingly, Barnhart, and Sydney Freeman – posted then-personal bests.

