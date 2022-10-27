Ferrari Stampi USA Inc in Clarksville to Expand Manufacturing Operations

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville.

As a result of the project, Ferrari Stampi will create 30 new jobs in Montgomery County over the next five years.

Ferrari Stampi’s expansion at its Dunbar Cave Road location is a direct result of the company’s decision to purchase Poligraph USA, which will support additional production lines at its U.S. headquarters and help grow its overall customer base.



Founded in 2014 by Italian-based Ferrari Stampi, Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. specializes in the production and manufacturing of mold and die for ceramic tiles. The company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville is equipped with cutting-edge machinery and technology, and with the addition of 30 new jobs, Ferrari Stampi will more than double its total U.S. headcount.



Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.

“I thank Ferrari Stampi for its commitment to job creation in Montgomery County.?I’m confident?our?state’s strong business climate and skilled workforce will support this company’s expansion and success in the years to come.” –?Governor Bill Lee

“Tennessee’s central location and exceptional business climate offer international companies like Ferrari Stampi easy access to their markets around the globe. We are proud to be the home of Ferrari Stampi’s U.S. headquarters and appreciate this company’s continued confidence in Clarksville and Montgomery County.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

“The American dream is centered around the idea that if you work hard, you can ‘make it’ in the U.S., but hard work alone isn’t always enough as sometimes you just need the help of others. In our case, the State of Tennessee, especially Montgomery County, has been unbelievably supportive and hospitable in making this wonderful state our second home.” – Luca Silvestrini, president, Ferrari Stampi USA

“TVA and Clarksville Department of Electricity congratulate Ferrari Stampi on its decision to expand operations in Clarksville. Helping to support companies’ growth through jobs and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board, and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“I’m pleased to help announce that Ferrari Stampi is expanding at its U.S. headquarters in Clarksville with the creation of 30 new jobs. The company’s decision to expand in Clarksville is a testament to our friendly business climate, low taxes and great workforce. We wish Ferrari Stampi continued success moving forward.” – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“The upcoming expansion of Ferrari Stampi is exciting news for the area.?The proposed $1.4 million infusion is a welcome economic boost. Thanks to Ferrari Stampi and also to our local Clarksville and Montgomery County officials along with TNECD for helping make this happen.” – Representative Jason Hodges (D-Clarksville)

