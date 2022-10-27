Planters Bank Presents… “Ghostbusters” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Just tell yourself, “I ain’t ‘fraid of no ghost,” and join us the day before Halloween when Planters Bank Presents… “Ghostbusters” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 30th, 2022 at 2:00pm.

After the members of a team of scientists (played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. After stumbling upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city, the Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction.

Rating: PG / Running time: 107 minutes / Release year: 1984 / Director: Ivan Reitman / Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures



Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.



Buy Tickets

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Elf”, “The Polar Express”, “National Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org