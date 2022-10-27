Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces $230 Million in Health Resiliency Grants to Transform Care, Services

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health will launch a $230 million grant program on November 3rd, 2022, to expand the availability and delivery of quality healthcare services for Tennesseans.

TDH’s Healthcare Resiliency Program will award competitive grants to eligible applicants in two categories – Capital Investment, and Practice Transformation and Extension – meant to expand patient capacity, upgrade practices and technology, and improve access to healthcare services in the state.

“Improving the lives and livelihood of Tennesseans has been our commitment since day one of my administration,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “The Healthcare Resiliency Program is a fulfillment of our effort and a program where the impacts will be long-lasting and generational.”



TDH will administer the HRP grants, evaluate project proposals from qualifying applicants, and award grant funding to eligible projects.



The HRP grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan, which passed Congress in March 2022. Tennessee received $3.9 billion in total ARP funds, and in August 2021, the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $230 million in recovery funding to TDH for healthcare modernization and transformation projects.



“Quality healthcare is more important than ever to our local communities,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This grant will provide healthcare improvements that will pay dividends in the present and for years to come. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure the State of Tennessee spends these grant funds appropriately and efficiently.”



“Tennessee’s considerable growth means many of our communities require additional resources to meet their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in making sure communities have access to healthcare solutions that will enable them to continue thriving and meeting the needs of their citizens and families.”



TDH will open applications for HRP’s Capital Investment grants on November 3rd, 2022, with $145 million in available funding.



The Capital Investment grants will go to projects in the state that increase adult, and pediatric, intensive care unit and floor bed capacity at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities.

TDH will host a webinar on the HRP’s grants for Capital Investments on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 10:30am. Click for webinar information and to register. On November 10th, 2022, TDH will open applications for HRP Practice Transformation and Extension grants, with $75 million in available funding.The Practice Transformation and Extension grants will go to projects that improve and upgrade medical practices, technology and service delivery at acute care hospitals and long-term care facilities, and at other institutions, such as schools, that provide health and healthcare services.A few Practice Transformation and Extension project examples include co-locating and integrating healthcare services, providing alternative or innovative healthcare models, and strengthening partnerships with social service agencies that deliver healthcare services.TDH will host a webinar on the HRP’s Practice Transformation and Extension grants on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 10:30am CT. Click for webinar information and to register. “The Healthcare Resiliency Program is a significant investment in building health care infrastructure, fostering innovation, and closing healthcare gaps for Tennesseans who need it most,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP.

About the Tennessee Department of Health

TDH will announce the finalists for the HRP grants in March 2023, with all obligated grant funding to be spent by December 2026. See TDH’s HRP webpage for more information.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.