3 Tennessee Vols Football battles #19 Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium, Saturday

#3 Tennessee (7-0 | 3-0 SEC) vs. #19 Kentucky (5-2 | 2-2 SEC)

Saturday, October 29th, 2022 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm CT

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – After concluding non-conference play with an emphatic 65-24 Homecoming victory over UT Martin last week, No. 3/3 Tennessee Vols football team jumps back into conference play to begin its stretch run with a top-20 matchup against #19/17 Kentucky on Saturday night inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will look to record their fifth win over a ranked opponent this season when the Wildcats come to town for Saturday’s border battle under the lights. UT will be rocking its “Dark Mode” uniforms for the game, which will feature a black helmet for the first time in program history.

The matchup will pit the SEC’s top-scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense against one another. Tennessee enters the game having scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games (longest active streak in the SEC) while Kentucky hasn’t allowed more than 24 points in 11 consecutive games (longest active streak in the FBS).



Saturday’s contest will be televised on ESPN as Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will have the call. Kickoff is slated for 6:06pm CT.



Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 81) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 983), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.



Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins at 4:00pm CT.

Gameday Info

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 3:00pm.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 3:00pm.

Vol Village Opens – 3:30pm.

Vol Walk – 4:45pm.

Gates Open – 5:00pm.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 5:20pm. (Pedestrian Bridge)

Pregame Light Show* – 6:40pm.

*Light Sensitivity Warning: Strobe lights will be in effect

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 6:52pm.

National Anthem/Flyover – 6:55pm.

ESPN Broadcast Begins – 7:00pm.

Vols Run Through the T – 7:03pm.

Kickoff – 7:06pm.

Need To Know

Another Week, Another Ranked Showdown

Saturday night’s primetime showdown against No. 19/17 Kentucky will mark the fifth time in eight games that the Vols will face a top-25 opponent. By taking down then No. 3/1 Alabama two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded its fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. UT and TCU are the only FBS programs this season with four victories over AP Top 25 ranked teams at the time of meeting.

It’s the first time since 1998 that the Vols have defeated four or more ranked teams in a regular season and first time since 2001 if you include bowl game victories. Head coach Josh Heupel is 5-4 against ranked teams in his two seasons leading the Big Orange.



Hyatt Flying High

Jalin Hyatt has elevated his game to new heights this season, entering Saturday’s contest ranked among the SEC and national leaders in a handful of receiving categories after three consecutive impressive performances. The South Carolina native is one receiving touchdown shy of tying the Tennessee single season record and leads the FBS with 12 touchdown catches this season after three straight multi-scores games. Hyatt is the first UT receiver to record multiple touchdown receptions in three straight games since Marcus Nash in 1997 and also ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards per game (109.9).

The junior wideout has been a big play machine this season, leading the country with nine 30-plus yard receiving played, eight 40-plus yard receiving plays and three 60-plus yard receiving plays. Hyatt is coming off a seven-catch, 174-yard, two-touchdown outing in the first half against UT Martin following a legendary performance in UT’s win over Alabama on Oct. 15 where he recorded six catches for a career-high 207 yards and five touchdowns.

Fast, Fun, Real

In the last two seasons combined under head coach Josh Heupel (including 2022), Tennessee is averaging a nation-best 2.92 plays per minute. During that same span, the Vols are averaging a nation-best 1.74 offensive points per minute. Ohio State is second in that category at 1.57. This season alone, the Vols are first in the nation in offensive points per minute (1.87) and sixth in offensive plays per minute (2.84).

Of UT’s 56 scoring drives this season, 31 have come in two minutes or less (55.4 percent). From 2018-20, Heupel’s UCF teams averaged a nation-high 3.04 plays per minute. Since the start of the 2018 season, Heupel-coached teams lead the nation in offensive plays per minute (2.99, min. – multiple seasons coached), offensive points per minute (1.68, min. – multiple seasons coached) and offensive plays per game (77.87, min – multiple seasons coached).

Ball Hawking, Aggressive Defense Paying Dividends

The Vols’ defense under coordinator Tim Banks has been aggressive and opportunistic all year long, forcing 13 turnovers through seven games, which ranks tied for second most in the SEC. For comparison, UT had just 13 takeaways in 13 games last season. The Big Orange also rank fourth in the league in tackles for loss per game (6.29) and sacks per game (2.43).

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 82-26-9

Saturday’s meeting between the Vols and Wildcats will be the 118th in the all-time series. Tennessee has played and beaten Kentucky more than any other opponent in program history.

The Big Orange are 34-3 against the Cats since 1985, but UK has come away victorious in two of the previous five meetings, including the last time the two programs faced off inside Neyland Stadium in 2020. UT emerged with a hard-fought 45-42 victory over No. 18 Kentucky in Lexington last season.

About the Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is led by Mark Stoops, who is in the midst of his 10th season as head coach and has built the Wildcats into one of the league’s most consistent programs during his tenure in Lexington. Stoops has led UK to 10-plus wins in two of the past four years and has the Cats ranked inside the top 20 entering this weekend’s matchup.

Dynamic senior signal caller Will Levis leads the Wildcats’ offense. His combination of athleticism, arm strength and improved accuracy have him among the top NFL draft prospects at the quarterback position this year. In six games played, Levis is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,635 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Levis has a talented trio of wide receivers to distribute the ball to in Tayvion Robinson (25 rec., 392 yds, 3 TDs), Barion Brown (24 rec., 350 yds, 2 TDs), and Dane Key (20 rec., 322 yds, 3 TDs). Brown is also a dangerous return man who is a valuable weapon on special teams.

To complement the passing attack, the Wildcats boast one of the SEC’s top running backs in senior Chris Rodriguez Jr. After missing the first four games of the season, Rodriguez has provided a jolt to UK’s ground game with 72 carries for 395 yards (5.5 avg) and three scores, averaging 131.7 yards per contest over the Cats’ last three games.

Kentucky also features one of the conference’s top defenses, something that has become a staple under Stoops’ during his time as head coach. The Wildcats rank second in the league in scoring defense (16.4 points per game) and total defense (295.4 yards per game) entering Saturday’s game.