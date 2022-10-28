Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf’s Taylor Dedmen named ASUN Golfer of the week

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University women’s golf graduate student Taylor Dedmen has been named the ASUN Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week after picking up her second fall win at the Charles Braun Intercollegiate, the conference announced Thursday.

Dedmen shot a first-round 72 and a second-round 74 en route to a score of 146 at the 36-hole event. Dedmen, who won the Butler Fall Invitational by six strokes earlier this fall, won the Charles Braun Intercollegiate by five strokes.



Dedmen finished tied for the tournament lead in par-four scoring (+2) and was tied for second in pars (24) and birdies (5). By winning the Charles Braun Intercollegiate, Dedmen also led the Governors to their second team title of the fall season.



The Plant City, Florida native has won three times in the past calendar year, after winning Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invite on March 29th. With three wins in her career, Dedmen is tied with Chelsea Harris for the most individual tournament wins in program history.



Scutt is the second Austin Peay State University golfer to be named the ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week, joining Erica Scutt, who was the golfer of the week on September 15th. Dedmen shared this week’s ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week honors with Lipscomb’s Lauren Thompson.



The Governors will be back in action this spring when they tee off at the Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate at the Highland’s Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.



For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.