Friday, October 28, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

News Staff
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 29th, Clarksville Police Department officers will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day.

The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.

For a list of acceptable items, visit: www.tntogether.com/takebackday


CPD officers will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.

  1. CPD Special Operations: 1584 Vista Lane
  2. CPD District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane
  3. Walmart: 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
  4. Sam’s Club: 3315 Guthrie Highway
