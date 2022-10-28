Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 29th, Clarksville Police Department officers will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day.

The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.

For a list of acceptable items, visit: www.tntogether.com/takebackday

CPD officers will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.