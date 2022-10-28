Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 29th, Clarksville Police Department officers will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day.
The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.
For a list of acceptable items, visit: www.tntogether.com/takebackday
CPD officers will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.
- CPD Special Operations: 1584 Vista Lane
- CPD District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane
- Walmart: 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
- Sam’s Club: 3315 Guthrie Highway