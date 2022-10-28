Imagination Library Grown-Up Spelling Bee raises $17,600 for Early Childhood Literacy

Montgomery County, TN – The Imagination Library Board of Montgomery County hosted its second Grown-Up Spelling Bee fundraiser on September 27 at the Customs House Museum.

This non-traditional spelling bee was presented by Two Rivers Electric. Thanks to the support and generosity of the community, the event raised $17,600 to promote early childhood literacy in Clarksville-Montgomery County, with 100% of the profits going towards paying for books for children under the age of five.

Erin Yow, the board’s fundraising chair, kicked off the event by welcoming everyone and informing the spectators and participants that the Imagination Library of Montgomery County provides approximately 9,000 books each month to preschool children in the community.

During this adults-only event, guests watched teams of grown-ups compete to be the top spellers at the bee, all while bribing the guest judges and providing laughs along the way.



The Imagination Library Board would like to thank Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, and Judge Katy Olita for being great sports and bringing wit and wisdom to the judge’s panel. United Way Executive Director Valerie Guzman and County Public Information Officer Michelle Newell served as the hilarious hosts for the evening. The giant gong and humorous musical selections were provided by Darrin Hoffman, who serves as band director at Montgomery Central Middle School.



Congratulations to The Super Spellers and the ‘Real’ Bees for stinging the competition! These two teams were crowned co-champions at the bee.



Special thanks to all the sponsors: Two Rivers Electric (title sponsor) and Realtor Jenn McMillion (major sponsor). Altra Federal Credit Union, Keller Williams Realty, Byers & Harvey, Fortera Credit Union, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, CPD Juvenile Engagement Team, Ann Waddle, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning all sponsored teams for the event, and 5 Star Media Group, Sango Eye Care, Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash, and Trazo Meadery were additional sponsors.



Also, a shout out to our silent auction basket donors who helped bring in almost $1,400: The Willow Salon, Hygeian Hand & Foot Refinery, Elevation Chiropractic, The Pink House, Montgomery County Beekeepers Association, TriStar Bank, Beachaven Winery, Allstate Agent Alexis Goines, I Am Invisible, and Giggles Bad Bees.



Lastly, thanks to Imagination Library Board Members Erin Yow, Alexis Goines, Laura Hoffman, Nicole June, Karen Morrow, Bobette Bouton, Ann Waddle, Sarah McKinney, Sandra Brandon, and Michelle Newell, who donated their time, talents, and resources to make the Grown-Up Spelling Bee a reality.



The Imagination Library requires donations from community members to continue providing free books for Montgomery County children from birth to five years old. The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation matches all proceeds brought into Montgomery County. If you want to donate or pledge, visit the Imagination Library of Montgomery County page to spread the joy of reading and learning to local children. Parents can sign their children up for the free book program online.

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit www.imaginationlibrary.com