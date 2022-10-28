Randy Cooper, Davion Dozier are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals that have warrants for Aggravated Burglary.

Clarksville Police are looking for 18-year-old Randy Cooper (black male) who is approximately 6’0” tall and weighs 180 pounds, and 18-year-old Davion Dozier (black male), who is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees or has information on Randy Cooper or Davion Dozier is asked to call 911 immediately or please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.