70.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNewsRandy Cooper, Davion Dozier are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department
News

Randy Cooper, Davion Dozier are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are looking for (L to R) Randy Cooper and Davion Dozier.
Clarksville Police are looking for (L to R) Randy Cooper and Davion Dozier.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals that have warrants for Aggravated Burglary.

Clarksville Police are looking for 18-year-old Randy Cooper (black male) who is approximately 6’0” tall and weighs 180 pounds, and 18-year-old Davion Dozier (black male), who is approximately 6’1” tall and weighs 170 pounds.


Anyone who sees or has information on Randy Cooper or Davion Dozier is asked to call 911 immediately or please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

 

Previous articleAustin Peay State University College of Arts & Letters to start new podcast celebrating alumni
Next article#3 Tennessee Vols Football battles #19 Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium, Saturday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online