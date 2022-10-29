APSU Volleyball takes down Queens in Three Sets

Charlotte, NC – Seniors Mikayla Powell and Tegan Seyring both totaled 11 kills and no errors as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team earned a straight-set ASUN Conference victory (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) against Queens, Saturday, at Curry Arena.

Austin Peay State University (11-12, 4-8 ASUN) jumped out to a 10-3 lead to force an early Queens (6-19, 1-11 ASUN) timeout in the first set, and led by at least six points throughout the frame en route to its first of two wire-to-wire victories.



Powell and Seyring led APSU with five kills, while the Govs’ setter tandem of senior Kelsey Mead and Janvier Buggs had eight and six assists, respectively.



The Monarchs led 6-3 early in the second set, before a 4-1 APSU run tied the frame at seven. A kill by freshman Sarah Carnathan gave the Govs a 15-11 advantage at the media timeout and the APSU Govs held momentum throughout the frame, extending their lead following a 25-16 second-set victory.



Seyring, Powell, and sophomores Elizabeth Wheat and Jaida Clark combined for 17 kills, no errors and a .586 attack percentage in the second set.



The APSU Govs cruised to a 25-18 straight-set victory in the third frame, leading APSU to its fourth three-set victory of the season.



Clark led the APSU Govs with 12 kills, while Tegan Seyring and Mikayla Powel combined for 12 kills and a .611 attack percentage.



Seyring’s .846 attack percentage on 13 swings against the Monarchs tied former teammate Claire for the most efficient night in program history.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to home for the penultimate week of the regular season for back-to-back matches against Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State, on November 4th and November 5th, respectively.