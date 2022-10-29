Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 29th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped in early November to its final alignment. Mayhew Road is expected to be open in early November.

US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

SR 13, SR 48 & SR 112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street), and SR 112 (North Second/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

Cheatham County

I-40

The sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County Line to the Davidson County Line mm 184 – 191)

11/1 – 11/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for striping operations.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, including weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

Look Ahead: 11/12 5:00am continuous until 11/13 5:00pm, the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road (Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.

10/31 – 11/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 WB for graffiti removal MM 54 – 53

I-40

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Avenue

10/31, 9:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB between 2nd Avenue and Demonbreum Street to construct a lay-down yard.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pike to 46th Avenue for paving and striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

10/31 – 11/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am

MM 209 – 207, there will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

MM 215 – 214, there will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

I-440

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

10/31 – 11/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am

MM 6 – 7, there will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal

MM 0 – 1, there will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for graffiti removal

I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

10/27 – 10/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to the I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation. MM 86

10/30, 4:30am – 11:00am, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 ( W. Trinity Lane), to install an overhead sign structure.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be right lane closures for construction activities MM 53 – 80.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

11/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures, on EB lanes

Davidson County – I-40

Repairing and inspecting the bottom of the bridge deck

10/27, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Lanes 1 and 2 WB will be closed at MM-209

Davidson County – SR 251/River Road

Remove and Replace 24” RCP

Look Ahead: 11/8, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Lane closure to remove and install new 24″ RCP

