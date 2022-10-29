Hopkinsville Community CollegeFoundation receives Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland grant

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College Foundation, Inc. is the recipient of a $32,310 grant from Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH), which will benefit the Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC).

Dr. Alissa Young, president and CEO of HCC, and Yvette Eastham, chief institutional advancement officer, recently attended the grant announcement at the FAKH office in Elizabethtown, KY. FAKH Executive Director Jamie Sizemore presented grant awards.

“We’re here today to advocate for better and additional resources for those that are facing hunger and addressing those root causes of hunger,” said Sizemore.

Grant funds will be utilized to purchase a commercial freezer for Pathfinder Pantry, enabling the college to provide frozen goods for students facing food insecurity. A portion of money will also be designated to employ student workers in the pantry, expanding operating hours for students to get supplies they need.



Food Lion representatives, Barry Shelton and Craig Thompson also presented the HCC Foundations with grocery store gift cards totaling $3,625.



Food insecure students are less likely to succeed academically or to persist through their studies to graduation. HCC officials seek to assist students who may be food insecure, so they can focus on their educational goals.