Arts/Leisure

Treat Yourself to BOO-Berry Milkshakes this Halloween

Cooking CornerClarksville, TN – Start the party with a great big BOO-Berry Milkshake, and make this Halloween the freakiest ever!

In the midst of assembling your creepy costumes, finalizing scary party plans, and putting out cobwebs and ghosts, don’t forget to include the most important party item—a tasty treat that will fill your guests with both fright and delight!

At Halloween gatherings, sugary sweets may sound great, but the post-candy sugar crash does not! The best solution? Nature’s candy—Blueberries!
 
To get everybody in the spirit on an eerie Halloween night, make these scrumptious BOO-Berry Milkshakes with juicy blueberries. Not only are these spooky shakes naturally sweet, but they’re also ghoulishly festive too.
 
Serve up these spine-chilling beverages to both kids and adults. They will be a smashing (and deviously healthy!) hit at your monster mash… just don’t be scared when the ghostly drinks vanish before your eyes!
 
Get more inspiring recipes and ideas for enjoying frozen and fresh blueberries all year, and find information about blueberry health benefits at www.LittleBlueDynamos.com

“BOO”-Berry Milkshakes

2 cups frozen (unthawed) blueberries
1 ripe banana
1 cup vanilla frozen yogurt
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Whipped topping
Additional blueberries


In a blender, combine blueberries, banana, frozen yogurt, milk, and vanilla; whirl until smooth. Pipe topping into swirls on top of shakes to make ghosts and dot with blueberries to make eyes.

Yield: 3-1/4 cups (2 servings)
Per portion: 310 calories; 55g carbohydrate; 9g total fat; 6g fiber

