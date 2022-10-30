Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, October 30th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds
Clarksville City Council – Ward 9
Clarksville, TN – Your vote and your voice matter. It is also important to hold elected officials accountable once they are elected. Your calls and emails make a difference and I welcome them.
- Updating the sidewalk ordinance to include a sidewalk fund if they are not required to build at the time of construction.
- Updating the greenspace requirements in our community
- Updating or strengthening the Landscaping Ordinance
As part of the meeting last night, we had a class on the Open Meetings Law also known as the Sunshine Law. As a reminder, the state legislature passed this law but did not include themselves. The City Council has been struggling with our communications and last night was a spotlight on the issue. Below is the list of my take away’s from the meeting, please feel free to watch the video, you can follow the link.
I am sharing this with you because many people wonder why our meetings are so long and why we are often at odds on the council. The mayor and the city lawyer are using this law to silence us. I have always worked to be collaborative and transparent, but currently, the mayor and our city lawyer make this very difficult.
The briefing begins at 32.55 and the discussion begins at 1:01:44. Below are my takeaways as I review the discussion.
- We were advised to use caution when sharing information on email. I feel that the mayor’s office takes this to an extreme.
Example: I once shared a spreadsheet submitted by a constituent with the board members, even though it was information discussed and expected by the members of the board. I was told this was a violation of the Sunshine law.
- We were informed that since the mayor is a voting member, we are not allowed to confer with him.
Example: I am working to update the sidewalk ordinance, we are not allowed to discuss the opportunities or ask for information from the mayor. As a side note, there are city employees that are stating they have been told not to discuss things with us, we must go through the director.
- If we post on a Facebook broadcast, this could be considered a violation.
- If we talk after our vote and it comes back up, no matter the time frame this could be an unintentional violation.
- When I reached out to the mayor to ask a question, he did not answer it, he shared it with the city lawyer, and I got a note we violated the law. I am talking about asking about things we are asking questions that we don’t expect to vote on.
- Moreover, city staff members have been cautioned not to answer our questions, and we should only ask the director. We are often reminded that we don’t “direct them” and they answer our questions if they want to.
Example: I appreciate the sidewalk projects for the 6 million we allocated, but I asked about the projects and was told they were working on it. There was no streets department meeting to present it before the mayor’s announcement. Basically, no city council input on spending the 6 million we approved for sidewalks to schools.
- On the video, you will note 1:20, when Councilperson Butler was recognized to ask a question, he immediately censored her and said should only ask one question due to time. She did not abide and took her time to ask questions.
Link to Agenda – Executive Session 27 October 2022
Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance
|AG Agricultural District
C-2 General Commercial District
C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District
M-3 Planned Industrial District
O-1 Office District
|R-1 Single Family Residential District
R-2 Single Family Residential District
R-3 Three Family Residential District
R-4 Multiple Family Residential District
R-6 Single Family Residential District
New Business
ORDINANCE 46-2022-23-An ordinance amending the operating budget for fiscal year 2023 for governmental funds (Ordinance 146-2021-22) to provide additional covid premium pay to four department heads.
Resolution – 39-2022-23
Consent Agenda City Clerk
- I voted Yes – Passed – ORD 33-2022-23 An Ord of the City of Clarksville authorizing the Mayor, or his designee to conduct negotiations and to enter an agreement for purchase and acquisition of easements and/or property rights for a public purpose for intersection modification on Fire Station Road.
- I voted Yes – Passed – ORD 34-2022-23 An Ord authorizing the reimbursement and donation of property located at 456 Shelby Street to Habitat for Humanity for community development
- I voted Yes ORD 38-2022-23 located at the intersection of Tobacco Rd., South of Nussbaumer Rd, north of the Little West Fork Creek from R-1A to R-2
- I voted Yes – ORD 39-2022-23 located at the intersection fronting on the west frontage of Oak St. from R-3 to R-4
- I voted Yes – ORD 40-2022-23 located at the intersection of Fair Brook Pl & Westfield Ct. from C-4 to C-2 RPC:
- I voted Yes – ORD 41-2022-23 located at the intersection Louisiana Ave & Kentucky Ave from R-2 to R-2A
- I voted Yes – ORD 42-2022-23 located at the intersection of Old Ashland City Rd & Martha Ln from R-3 to R-4
- I voted Yes – ORD 43-2022-23 located at the intersection of Greenwood Ave & Lynes St from R-3 to R-6
- I voted Yes – ORD 44-2022-23 located at the intersection of Hollow Crest & Jim Brown Dr from R-2 to R-2A
- I voted No – ORD 45-2022-23 located at the confluence of the Cumberland & Red Rivers on the east side of the Cumberland River from MLUD Mixed Land use District to C-2 General Commercial District