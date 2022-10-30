Make Sweet Popcorn Zombies this Halloween

Clarksville, TN – Here’s food for thought: Popcorn, discovered in the Americas thousands of years ago, has beguiled people for centuries with its mythical, magical charm.

Today, it’s also lauded for its nutritional and economic value, while the alluring aroma and taste help make popcorn such a popular treat that Americans consume some 16 million quarts of it a year—roughly a quart per person per week.

Consider these corny facts:

October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month.

Popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories.

Air-popped popcorn has roughly 30 calories per cup

Oil popped has only 55 per cup.

Popcorn is a whole grain. It has three components: the germ, endosperm, and pericarp, or hull.

Of the four main types of corn —sweet, dent, flint, and popcorn— only popcorn pops.

Popcorn needs between 13.5 and 14 percent moisture to pop.

Popcorn forms one of two basic shapes when popped: snowflake and mushroom.

Green Halloween Zombies

Yield: about 7 pieces (4’2 x 3’2 inches each)

2% quarts popped popcorn

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 cups mini marshmallows

4 tablespoons lime gelatin powder Red gumballs, candy corn, flat green candy strips (or fruit leather), green sugar sprinkles

Place popcorn in a large bowl and set aside. Melt butter over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Stir marshmallows into butter until melted. Stir in gelatin powder until evenly colored.

Pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated. With buttered hands, shape popcorn into 7 oval shapes. Flatten one oval shape slightly and squeeze one end to form a “skull” shape. Place onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining shapes.



To decorate: Press two gumballs into each skull to form “eyes.” Press candy corn into the skull to form “teeth.” Use scissors to trim candy strips and press into the top for “hair.” Sprinkle with sugar sprinkles.



Allow “zombies” to set for about 20 minutes before wrapping them individually in plastic wrap (or serve immediately).



For more recipes, tips, and information about popcorn and Popcorn Poppin’ Month, in October, visit www.popcorn.org