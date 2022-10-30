Marsha Blackburn Report: Joe Biden’s Southern Border Crisis Is A National Security Crisis

Washington, D.C. – The numbers are in, and things aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden at the southern border. Just when it seemed impossible to outpace last year’s record, fiscal year 2022 delivered more than 2.37 million migrant encounters.

Even more concerning is the record number of potential terrorists and gang affiliates trying to make their way into the United States. These staggering statistics do not begin to cover the known and unknown “gotaways” that escaped into our country undetected.

This catastrophic border crisis will soon turn into a national security nightmare if the Joe Biden administration refuses to act.

Weekly Rundown

Nearly every time I turn on the news, I hear stories of Americans falling victim to drugs laced with fentanyl. The open border and soft-on-crime policies have jeopardized safety this Halloween. Brush up on how to keep yourself and your little ones out of harm’s way with my new guide here and read more about how security moms are on high alert this Halloween, here.



On the road again! It was a treat to visit several businesses in Chattanooga this past week, including The Barn Nursery, Innside Restaurant, and University Surgical Associates. I also stopped in at Precision Machining, where they manufacture critical components that help our military protect and defend the country. It is paramount that we keep manufacturing in the United States of America!



As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, please remember to talk with your doctor about preventative care and disease detection. Please join me in supporting the fighters, celebrating the survivors, remembering those who have lost their battle, and encouraging all women to schedule their routine screening.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI