Nashville Zoo to hold Military Appreciation Day on November 13th

Nashville, TN – Celebrate Military Appreciation Day, presented by Regions Bank at Nashville Zoo on Sunday, November 13th.

In gratitude for the commitment, bravery, and sacrifices made by those who serve our country, active military personnel, military veterans, and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission during regular Zoo hours from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

While the Zoo is asking all guests to purchase admission tickets in advance of their visit, those looking to take advantage of this deal do not need to reserve tickets in advance.

Active military personnel or veterans simply need to show their military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification at the Zoo’s ticket counter in Entry Village to receive free admission.



Please note the normal parking fee will still apply.



Along with the annual free day, Nashville Zoo offers a 47-50% discount every day on general Zoo admission for military personnel and everyone in their party when they present their military ID and a $20.00 discount on membership.



To learn more about Military Appreciation Day, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.