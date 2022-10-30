Try these Simple Tricks For Spooky Halloween Treats

Clarksville, TN – You and your friends and family will have much more than the ghost of a chance at a happy Halloween with little planning and a pair of deliciously spooky treats.

To help, Karo Syrup shares two simple tips for impressing the goblins at your Halloween get-together:

Make treats a day ahead of time so you can attend to last-minute details the day of the party.

Let your kids join in on the fun—the final product doesn’t have to grace the cover of a magazine and a few extra hands are always helpful.

Halloween Scotcheroo Treats

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Cool time: 45 minutes

Yield: 24 treats, approximately

1 cup Karo Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

6 cups crispy rice cereal

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups butterscotch chips

Candies for decorating

Frosting or melted white chocolate for decorating

Cook corn syrup and sugar together in a large pan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Bring mixture to a boil. Remove from heat.



Stir in peanut butter; mix well. Add cereal; stir until evenly coated.



Pour into greased 15 x 10-inch pan and pat into place.



Melt chocolate and butterscotch chips together in a saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly. Spread over cereal. Cool for at least 45 minutes, or until firm.



Cut into bars or fun shapes for Halloween.



To make Cute Cats, cut circles using a 2 to 3-inch biscuit cutter. Attach candies with a dab of melted white chocolate or frosting to make eyes, nose, and ears. Pipe on whiskers with frosting.

Caramel Corn Gift Bag

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Yield: 4 quarts

4 quarts of popped popcorn

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Karo Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

1/2 cup butter OR margarine

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Spice Islands Pure Vanilla Extract

Treat bags OR bowls

Halloween candies, nuts, dried fruits, etc.

Spray a large shallow roasting pan with cooking spray. Add popcorn and place in preheated 250 F oven while preparing caramel. Mix brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and salt in a heavy 2-quart saucepan.

Stirring constantly, bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 5 minutes WITHOUT STIRRING. Remove from heat.

Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Pour syrup mixture over warm popcorn, stirring to coat evenly.

Bake for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven and spread on foil that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cool; break apart. Store in a tightly covered container.

To serve, set out small bowls of your favorite candies, nuts, or fruits and let your guests individualize their own Halloween treat.

Learn More

For more recipes, visit www.KaroSyrup.com