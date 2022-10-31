AAA gives Safety Tips for Halloween

Nashville, TN – As trick-or-treaters gear up for a night of spooky fun, AAA is offering tips to keep everyone safe.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

“Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long, slow down in neighborhoods, and avoid distractions and impairment behind the wheel to help keep everyone safe.”

AAA recommends the following tips for drivers this weekend:

Remain seated and buckled. Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled at all times, even when parked on the side of the road.

Designate a navigator. If you need to check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the road, pull over or delegate those tasks to a passenger.

If you are driving, focus on driving. Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road.

Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road. Keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. Pedestrians can be very unpredictable, especially children. Be on the lookout for children’s shoes or costumes under vehicles to make sure they are not crossing the street between parked cars in neighborhoods.

AAA Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips

Be visible . Light-colored clothing or costumes provide the best visibility to motorist. If unavailable, try adding reflective material or tape to costumes to increase visibility. Giving your child a glow stick or flashlight to carry also increases their chances of seeing and being seen by drivers.

Cross the street responsibly. Cross using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing the street and keep an eye on the road while are you are crossing. Remind your child to not cross the street mid-block or run out between parked cars in neighborhoods.

Don’t walk distracted . Save the social media updates for before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid checking your phone while walking or supervising children.

Stay on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, always walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left of the roadway as possible.

If no sidewalks are available, always walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left of the roadway as possible. Remove bulky costumes or winter coats before buckling your child into their car seat. Bulky or oversized clothing can make the car seat harness fit incorrectly, leaving room for movement in the seat which can be very dangerous in the event of a crash.

