Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce November 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 12:00 noon, the Clarksville Young Professionals will meet at Loaves & Fishes, 825 Crossland Avenue, sponsored by New American Funding.

Lunch will be provided. CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community.

For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.



Saturday, November 5th at 7:30am, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Austin Peay State University Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor our veterans. Featuring, Keynote Speakers: Col. Roger P. Walenski Jr., 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Col. Brent W. Lindeman, Commander, 5th Special Forces Group (Aviation).



Cost is $25.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.



The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, November 17th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, hosted by Renzo Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Clarksville, at 327 Warfield Boulevard, B. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members.



For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.



Reminder: Early voting is until November 3rd; Tuesday, November 8th, is election day. The Chamber’s Political forums are available for viewing on CDE Lightband Channel 6 and at www.clarksvillechamber.com/politicalforums/.