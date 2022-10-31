Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 31st, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 31st, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Major is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is medium size and has been fully vetted and neutered so this handsome guy can go home the same day! He is good with other dogs and children. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Kiva is a young female Abyssinian kitten. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tim Purry is a male Domestic shorthair kitten with a pretty cream, white and orange coat! He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is a loving guy and enjoys being with his people. He does well with children, dogs, and other cats.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Smidge is a sweet and petite semi Torti 4-month-old female kitten. She has been thoroughly vetted, spayed, litter trained, playful, and enjoys attention.

Smidge can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tank is a charming 9-year-old male Min Pin who is looking for his forever home. Tank’s adoption fee has already been taken care of and he is fully vetted, neutered, housetrained, and will make a great companion.

Tank would do best as the only pet in the home and no small children, please. He will be wonderful company for someone retired or someone who is home a lot.

Come meet this good boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ollie is a cute male Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy. He is fully vetted and neutered. He is working on his house training and is good with other dogs and cats! He is crate trained but sleeps out of the crate at night.

This sweet boy had a rough start to life but with the love and care of the great folks at the rescue, he has come around and is so sweet and happy and looking for his forever family. He walks great on a leash and loves car rides.

Ollie can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Snow White is a female Great Pyrenese mix puppy. This girl will be large. She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations and the rescue will spay her at their vet when age appropriate.

She is already dog door trained but if you do not have one you will need to work on training her. Snow White does well with children and loves playing with other dogs. This baby girl is looking for her forever family.

For more details and information you can find Snow White through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Mogan is an energetic, outgoing sweet 3-year-old female Pit. She loves attention and having a yard to run around in and play frisbee would be outstanding! She is fully vetted, does well with children, and would need an introduction to other dogs in the home before going to her new family. She is a “talker” and will keep you entertained with her antics.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Clash is an adorable 12-week-old male fluff ball of energy! He loves to play then curl up with you when it’s naptime. He is litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered.

He gets along very well with other cats, prefers to always be with his people, and will make someone a wonderful companion! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Windy is a charming female White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is loving, affectionate, and wants all your attention!! She is spayed, fully vetted, and house-trained. She does need a home without children or other dogs.

She lives for affection and her excitement levels are sometimes a bit much for other dogs so a home where she is the only pet would be preferred. She is a sweet girl looking for her forever home. She would love a big yard and an active person who will make her part of their world!

If you think Windy will be a great addition to your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing