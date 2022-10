Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the 12-year-old juvenile that was hit on Saturday night, October 29th at approximately 10:59pm has been listed in critical but stable condition.

The juvenile was struck by a vehicle while crossing Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road. She was flown by life-flight to a Nashville hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.