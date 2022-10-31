Security Moms Are Taking Charge This Halloween

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Nearly every time I turn on the news or read the paper, I see story after story of Americans falling victim to drugs laced with fentanyl. It’s impossible to miss the devastating impact of President Joe Biden’s open southern border.

Though miles away, communities in cities and suburbs across America are now on the front line of the war on drugs. With Halloween just around the corner, parents are worried about protecting their children from this drug epidemic.

Mexican drug cartels went into overdrive as soon as President Joe Biden took office, smuggling fentanyl in by the truckload. With any semblance of law and order tossed aside, dealers realized they could get away with lacing common prescription drugs.



Now, just in time for Halloween, the DEA is warning parents that the cartels are attempting to lure children with brightly-colored “rainbow” fentanyl made to look like candy. That’s right – they are serving up poison that could pass as Chewy SweeTARTS.



With heinous operations like this, it’s no wonder fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults ages 18 to 45. A chilling report from National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) approximates that 150 people a day die from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. All it takes is one pill or enough powder to fit on the tip of a pencil.



The escalation of these drug schemes falls under a much larger umbrella: the rise in crime and lawlessness in our nation. Compared to mid-2019, America’s largest cities have seen a 50% increase in homicides and a 36% increase in aggravated assaults. The chaos we are witnessing in the streets has American parents on edge as they prepare their children’s costumes for their otherwise-jubilant October 31 traditions.



The bad guys believe they can get away with this lawlessness because no one is holding them accountable. Those in charge at the White House, all the way down to big city DAs, have either ignored the problem or implemented policies that worsened the situation.



Their inaction prompted Senator Bill Hagerty and me to introduce the Restoring Law and Order Act to increase resources for state and local law enforcement agencies and help combat violent crime.



Furthermore, we must interrupt the peddling of drugs to young people, and that means going straight to the hub – social media platforms. What is Big Tech doing to banish drug-related activity from their platforms and create a safer environment for young users? My colleagues and I hear the concerns of parents, and we want answers.