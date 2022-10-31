This Week at APSU: A new podcast, Science on Tap, Austin Peay State University Fall Festival

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts & Letters will unveil a new podcast on November 4th, 2022 that celebrates the stories of the college’s alumni while striving to inspire current students.

The podcast – titled “Govs on the Go: Alumni Edition” and hosted by the college’s dean, Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon – will highlight why alumni chose to attend Austin Peay State University and study in their areas.

Each episode will celebrate Arts & Letters alumni successes while giving encouragement and relatable experiences to current students, Hoon said.



After the November 4th launch, new episodes will follow every two weeks, each time highlighting an alum from another APSU Arts & Letters department. Audio versions of the podcast will be on Spotify and iTunes Podcasts, and video versions will be on the Arts & Letter’s YouTube channel.

‘Flu B or not Flu B’: Next Science on Tap to focus on flu strains, vaccines

When Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on November 1st, an Austin Peay State University professor will share the history, development, and future of the seasonal influenza vaccine.

“People always ask, ‘How do they know what influenza strains to put in the influenza vaccine?’ and, ‘Why do we have to get vaccinated every year?’” Dr. Heather L. Phillips said in a description of the presentation. “Those questions will be answered.”

During the presentation, Phillips – director of laboratory testing at APSU and assistant professor of Medical Laboratory Science in the APSU Department of Allied Health Sciences – also will talk about influenza types A and B that tend to plague our communities during the winter months.

The presentation – titled “Flu B or not Flu B, that is the Question” – will start on Tuesday, November 1st at 5:30pm at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

Austin Peay State University Fall Festival

Everybody can enjoy free food, music, games, and more at the APSU Fall Festival on Thursday, November 3rd from 3:30pm-6:00pm in the Quad on Drane Street. The festival will have giveaways, food trucks, and booths run by various student organizations.

Attendees also will get a chance to slap a pie in the face of the president, the dean of students, and the sorority and fraternity affairs coordinator.

Creative Nonfiction Book Award winner, judge to celebrate new book with reading

In her new essay collection Souvenirs from Paradise, Erin Langner’s prose delivers “narratives poised at the edge of loss or grief, the sensations that none of us seem able to escape.”

The prose proved so powerful that it moved creative nonfiction writer Wendy S. Walters to name Langner the 2021 winner of Zone 3 Press’ Creative Nonfiction Book Award.

“With beautiful, clear-eyed prose, she manages to invite us into the most intimate spaces of personal transformation and witness reckonings with need,” Walters wrote in her judge’s statement, also quoted above. “I admire how she portrays becoming as a consequence of a relationship, whether a connection lasts a lifetime or just a few days.”

Clarksville-area readers will have an opportunity to hear about those connections when Langner and Walters visit Austin Peay State University for the book’s launch and reading. The reading will be on Thursday, November 3rd at 7:00pm in the APSU Art + Design building’s Heydel Hall (Room 120).

Spooky Movie Marathon

The Adult, Nontraditional, and Transfer Student Center, Morgan University Center (MUC) Room 111, will have a spooky movie marathon complete with Halloween treats all day on Monday, October 31st. The event is open and free to everybody.

Day of the Dead Celebration

The Latino Community Resource Center, MUC Room 115, will have a Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) celebration from noon-2:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd. The event is open and free to everybody.

Blood Drive on Tuesday

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Medical Laboratory Science program to host a blood drive from 10:00am-3:00pm on Tuesday, November 1st, at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom. Visit the sign-up page to make an appointment.

