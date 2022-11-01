Clarksville Police Department responds to Multi-Vehicle crash involving Two Semi-Tractor Trailers on I-24 West Near Mile Marker 5

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 Westbound near mile marker 5 that includes two semi-tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

The westbound lanes have been shut down and traffic is being diverted at Exit 8.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and CPD is asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route. When more information is available, an update will be sent out.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.