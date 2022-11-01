Customs House Museum & Cultural Center receives Five Awards at Southeastern Museums Conference

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center was honored with five awards at the 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference held October 24th-26th, 2022 in Rogers, Arkansas. SEMC has a membership of more than 180 institutions in 12 states.

This competition recognizes excellence in the use of technology, exhibits, and creative publications through innovation, effective design, accessibility, creativity and recognition of institutional identity.

“We serve Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as a broader regional area and we are committed to the people that live, work and visit here,” says Executive Director Frank Lott. “We always strive to improve the Museum experience for all our constituents through new programs, innovative events, and enhanced visitor experience.”



“One way we measure our success is to see how we compare to even larger museums throughout our region. This year, we received more individual awards than any museums represented at the conference,” Lott stated.



The Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) is an association of museums, museum staff, independent professionals, and corporate partners. It serves as the major regional networking organization for museums and their staff in the southeastern states.



The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center also received other significant awards this year from the Tennessee Association of Museums (TAM). The Museum is pleased to showcase the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to regional audiences.

2022 SEMC Awards

Virtual Media – Sustainability Webpage – Bronze

– Bronze Explorers Landing Exhibit – Honorable Mention

– Honorable Mention Annual Reports – 2021 A Year in Review – Silver

– Silver Magazines & Newsletters – Second & Commerce – Bronze

– Bronze Mailers & Calendar of Events – Reception Invites – Bronze

Recent TAM Awards

Newsletter Publication – Second & Commerce – Award of Excellence

– Award of Excellence Blockbuster Exhibit – Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Temporary Exhibit – 140 Years of the American Red Cross – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Poster – Jazz in June – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Educational Programming – Touching History – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Audio/Visual – Audry Deal McEver Studio Tour – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Campaign – 2021 Membership Campaign – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation PR Kit – Reduced Admission Opportunities – Award of Commendation

– Award of Commendation Digital Media Blog – Museum Blog – Award of Commendation

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org