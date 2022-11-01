Senator Marsha Blackburn takes tour of Tennessee Manufacturer of Warhead, Missile Components

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Chattanooga to tour a facility for Precision Machining Services, Inc. PMSi is a provider of complex, precision machined parts and assemblies as well as engineering services for aerospace and defense, medical and other commercial industrial markets.

The company handles complex machining for both high-rate production, low-rate prototyping, and R&D activities.

“Precision Machining in Chattanooga helps manufacture critical components to help our military protect and defend our country,” shared Senator Blackburn, “We appreciate the good work and we must keep manufacturing America!”



PMSi started in a two-car garage in Red Bank, TN in 1988 with a $10,000 loan. The guiding belief that launched the company is that if items were built with high quality, the first time, then customers would continue to come back for their manufacturing needs. This approach has kept the company successfully manufacturing in Tennessee for 30 years as well as partnering with 85 local companies as suppliers.



As part of the Senator’s visit, PMSi gifted her with a plaque machined in the plant. The wood frame for the plaque was also created by a PMSi team member.

“PMSI was fortunate to have Senator Blackburn visit our facility and learn more about what is being produced in Tennessee,” stated Mark Withrow, CEO PMSi. “We are proud to deliver quality components that are used to protect the warfighter and our allies.”



PMSi has continued to invest in machinery and technology to grow its capabilities and ensure the same quality product it has delivered since 1992. It currently employs 50 with a history of 185 jobs created in the state. Products machined in Tennessee include components for the PAC3-MSE, GMLRS, AMRAAM, ATACMS systems for the military, missile ground support equipment, unmanned aircraft, and space/satellite programs.

About Precision Machining Services

Precision Machining Services (PMSi) is a provider of complex, precisioned machined parts and assemblies as well as engineering services for aerospace and defense, medical and other commercial industrial markets. The company handles manufacturing for both high-rate production, low-rate prototyping and R&D activities.

For more information visit www.precisionmachiningservices.com