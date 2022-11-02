First Baptist Church to hold Christmas Tree Tours

Clarksville, TN – First Baptist Church will have over 40 trees beautifully decorated on display throughout December for their annual Christmas Tour of Trees.

Each will tell a part of the gospel story of Jesus. Call the church office at 931.245.0000 to schedule a tour!

Tours begin November 28th – December 22nd. Tours are available with guides Monday-Friday, 10:00am-3:00pm. Self-Guided tours are available Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:30pm and on Sundays during worship hours.

On Saturday, December 3rd, following the Christmas parade the First Baptist Church campus will be open to the public for warm beverages and the Tour of Trees in the Grace concourse.

First Baptist Church is located at 499 Commerce Street.

For more information on Christmas at First Baptist Clarksville, visit fbct.org/christmas.