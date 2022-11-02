68 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeEventsFirst Baptist Church to hold Christmas Tree Tours
Events

First Baptist Church to hold Christmas Tree Tours

News Staff
By News Staff
First Baptist Clarksville's Tour of Trees.
First Baptist Clarksville's Tour of Trees.

First Baptist ChurchClarksville, TN – First Baptist Church will have over 40 trees beautifully decorated on display throughout December for their annual Christmas Tour of Trees.

Each will tell a part of the gospel story of Jesus. Call the church office at 931.245.0000 to schedule a tour!

Tours begin November 28th – December 22nd. Tours are available with guides Monday-Friday, 10:00am-3:00pm. Self-Guided tours are available Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:30pm and on Sundays during worship hours.


On Saturday, December 3rd, following the Christmas parade the First Baptist Church campus will be open to the public for warm beverages and the Tour of Trees in the Grace concourse.

First Baptist Church is located at 499 Commerce Street.

For more information on Christmas at First Baptist Clarksville, visit fbct.org/christmas.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department to use COPS Grant to hire Wellness Counselor
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online